Missing fisherman’s body found in Falling Creek

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police have located and identified a local fisherman who was reported missing Wednesday night and was believed to have fallen into Falling Creek.

Officers responded to a report of a man found deceased in Falling Creek near the 2500 block of Marina Drive at about 10:30 a.m. The man, identified as 38-year-old Edward D. Mendez, had been reported missing by his family around 11 p.m. Wednesday after going fishing earlier that day and never returning home.

Police said a search of the site turned up nothing Wednesday night. However, when officers returned to the area Thursday morning, they found evidence that Mendez "may have fallen into Falling Creek," officials said.

As a result, Chesterfield police and Fire and EMS, with assistance from Henrico Police and the U.S. Coast Guard, were actively searching the water for him.

A CBS 6 News crew on the scene also spotted a Virginia State Police team on the scene using sonar.

Mendez' body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and, while a cause of death has yet to be determined, police say there are no signs of foul play at this point.

Anyone with information on Mendez' death is asked to either contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.