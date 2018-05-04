West Coast Provisions brings West Coast seafood focus to far West End

SHORT PUMP, Va. — West Coast Provisions, a new restaurant by local restaurant group, Richmond Restaurant Group, will open in GreenGate Shopping Center on Wednesday, May 9 at 5 p.m. The restaurant located at 301 Maltby Boulevard is one of many locally-owned restaurants that have recently popped up the Short Pump area including The Daily Kitchen, another spot owned by RRG.

The restaurant will focus mainly on serving West Coast seafood items while it’s sister restaurant, East Coast Provisions, will serve East Coast specific seafoods. Both will have RRG’s owner Michelle Williams’ oysters, Cedar Pointe Oysters. The open spot featuring light blue leather seating, an airy atmosphere, private dining and a huge mural by local (and national) muralist Ed Trask.

It’s a Lunch Break with @robeymartin exclusive. Hot off the presses — menu for about-to-open West Coast Provisions in Short Pump. #RVADine #RVA pic.twitter.com/XxFeqIBDbn — Scott Wise (@Scott_Wise) May 3, 2018

The restaurant will open for lunch in two weeks and is planning to be open for Mother’s Day brunch at 11:30 a.m. with a full dinner menu and Mother’s Day specials.