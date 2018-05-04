Virginia officer helps teen with promposal: ‘Police go to prom with me?’

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Fairfax County Police Officer took a little time out of his busy day to play matchmaker for a couple of Virginia High School students.

Grant, a Woodson High School student, asked for Lieutenant Doyle’s help to ask his girlfriend Lauren out to prom for a memorable “promposal.”

Officials say Lt. Doyle knocked on Lauren’s door to alert her of a suspicious teen who was seen in her yard. He said he needed her to identify the teen.

That’s when Grant popped out of the police car with flowers and a sign that said “Lauren, Police go to prom with me?”

The surprised teen said “yes!”

Fairfax Police posted a photo of the teens on Facebook. “While we enjoy keeping the community safe, we also love playing matchmaker!”