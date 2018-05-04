× Man accused of stealing dealer tags from Stafford car dealership

STAFFORD, Va. – A Maryland man has been arrested after deputies say he stole two dealer tags from vehicles at a Stafford County car dealership.

The incident occurred on May 3, when a deputy responded to a report of a stolen dealer tag in the parking lot of Manheim Auto Auction, located at 120 Auction Drive.

The victim reported that his Washington D.C. dealer tags were stolen from his vehicle while he was inside the building. Police said the victim arrived at the auto action around 8:45 a.m. and noticed the tags were missing about four hours later when he returned to his vehicle.

“In speaking to the security manager, the deputy learned there was another report of a dealer tag stolen from a vehicle earlier that day,” according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson. “In addition, there had recently been several reports of missing dealer tags and the security manager expected the driver of a Toyota 4-Runner might be involved.”

After reviewing security footage, the deputy and security manager identified the suspect as 56-year-old Stanley Leon Cooper.

Deputies say Cooper denied stealing any dealer tags and said he was a dealer there to sell a vehicle.

However, the deputy noticed the suspect’s vehicle, a Toyota 4-Runner, matched the license plate observed on the security video.

After obtaining a search warrant, the deputy found the reported stolen tags as well as two Maryland motorcycle tags, a Virginia tag, two Pennsylvania temporary tags, and two West Virginia temporary tags.

Cooper was charged with petit larceny and possession of burglary tools.

He is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

