State Police join search for missing Virginia sex offender

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police have asked for help finding a convicted sex offender.

Leonard E. Blackwell, 37, failed to appear in Amherst County court.

Blackwell was due in court last week on charges that he failed to register as a convicted sex offender.

Police described Blackwell as a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5’8 and weighs approximately 150 pounds, according to police.

Blackwell has no permanent address, but was known to live in Madison Heights, Va.

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office also has six outstanding arrest warrants for Blackwell, according to Virginia State Police.

Anyone with information was asked to call Virginia State Police at 434-352-7128, the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office at 434-946-9381, or 911.