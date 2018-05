× Gas grill sparks Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va – Chesterfield Firefighters responded to an early morning house fire Friday morning.

It started around 2:30 a.m. at a home on Ridge Run rd.

Investigators say the family used a gas grill Thursday night and it was still hot, sparking a fire.

Flames burned the back deck and crawl space before firefighters extinguished it.

Officials say a smoke detector alerted the family. There were no injuries.