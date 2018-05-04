🦒’BODY WORLDS: ANIMAL INSIDE OUT’ opens at Science Museum of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — The Science Museum of Virginia’s traveling exhibition “BODY WORLDS: ANIMAL INSIDE OUT” opens Saturday, May 5.

This exhibition allows guest to take a unique look at animal anatomy from a rarely-seen perspective using the amazing science of Plastination, invented by BODY WORLDS creator and anatomist, Dr. Gunther von Hagens.

The exhibit features more than 100 plastinates – from complete bodies to tiny specimens. Some of the highlights include the world’s tallest mammal, the giraffe; the elusive giant squid; and a magnificent bull, with its heart five times the size of a human’s.

Tickets for this special touring exhibition are $22.50 for adults, which also includes admission to regular Museum exhibits. Additional discounts will be available for members, groups, children, seniors and EBT cardholders.

The museum, which is located at 2500 West Broad Street in Richmond, will offer extended hours from May 11 through August 31, each Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. to give guests the chance to see “ANIMAL INSIDE OUT” at the reduced, exhibition-only price of $10.

Click here for more information or call 804-864-1400.