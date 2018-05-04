Body of U.S. Navy sailor found at College Creek in James City County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMES CITY CO., Va. -- The body of a U.S. Navy sailor was recovered Friday afternoon near the College Creek area in James City County Friday afternoon.

The body was recovered while authorities were searching for a missing swimmer in the 1200 block of Colonial Parkway, according to WTKR.

The call came in at 2:29 p.m.

Officials said a 25-year-old man, went under the water while swimming and did not resurface. They said the incident is on National Park Service property.

Deputy Chief Steve Rubino with the James City County Police Department said the victim and his friend were about 50 yards off shore when they encountered trouble. The friend tried to pull the victim in when he lost grip and the victim went underwater.

Authorities said the victim succumbed to currents.

Rubino said the victim was a member of the U.S. Navy, but did not release his name, pending notification of next of kin.

Units with James City County Police, Fire and EMS, the U.S. Coast Guard, the National Park Service, Virginia Marine Police and the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

The rescue operation turned into a recovery mission at 4 p.m.

This is a developing story.