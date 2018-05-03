High temperatures and allergies on Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday afternoon will be mostly sunny and hot, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

The record high in Richmond is 92.

The heat will continue into Friday, with highs again reaching the upper 80s and low 90s.

More cloud cover will be possible on Friday, but any chance of rain will come well after dark.

A cold front will move into the region late Friday night through Saturday morning, bringing milder air as well as a chance for rain to the area over the weekend.

Highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s on Saturday, with mid to upper 70s on Sunday.

As of right now, the chance of rain appears slightly better on Saturday than on Sunday.

A slight chance for rain will continue into early next week, but a drier and seasonally warm pattern appears likely.