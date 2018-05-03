× Snagajob cuts Innsbrook staff, closes West Coast office

RICHMOND, Va. — Just weeks after a rebrand, the company known until recently as Snagajob has reduced the size of its workforce in the Richmond region.

The company, an hourly-job search website that last month changed its name to Snag, in recent weeks laid off dozens of employees at its Innsbrook office.

Spokesman Jason Conrad confirmed that layoffs were made in the Richmond office and on the West Coast, as it shuttered its Oakland, California office.

Conrad did not disclose the number of jobs eliminated locally. He said the company now has about 250 employees in the area. An April 3 report by the Times-Dispatch cited the company as having about 300 in Richmond.

“To support our strategic objectives, we have completed a re-alignment of our organization, resulting in a number of positions being impacted across the company,” Conrad said.

The company announced its rebrand in early April, citing a change in its approach. Conrad said Snag’s decision to invest further into Snag Work, a shift-work offshoot formerly known as Husl, was among the reason for the layoffs.

