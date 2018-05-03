× $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Richmond.

The winning ticket for Wednesday’s drawing was purchased at 3 Chopt Mart, along the 7000 block Three Chopt Road near Patterson Avenue in Richmond, according to the Virginia Lottery.

The winning numbers for the May 2 Powerball drawing were 5-14-31-40-50, and the Powerball number was 6. The winning ticket matched the first five numbers and missed only the Powerball number.

“Whoever has the ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize,” a Virginia Lottery spokesperson said. “The lottery advises that before doing anything else, the winner should immediately sign the back of the ticket to establish ownership. When the person is ready to claim the million-dollar prize, he or she should contact the Virginia Lottery.”