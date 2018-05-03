× Man found dead on front porch of Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A death investigation is underway in Chesterfield County after a man was found unresponsive on a front porch of a home along the 200 block of Reams Court.

People who initially found the man performed CPR until EMS arrived.

When first responders arrived, they continued life -saving efforts, but later pronounced the man dead.

Chesterfield Police have classified the situation as a suspicious death investigation and are investigating it as a homicide.

The 911 call, which came in at 6:14 a.m., came in as an assault with a deadly weapon call.

Extra security will be in place at nearby Reams Road Elementary to ease any fears in the neighborhood, but police do not believe there is any threat to the school.

The Chesterfield School Board was notified of the investigation since a school bus stop sits near the crime scene.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.

#BREAKING Man found unresponsive on front porch of Reams Court home. @CCPDVa say 911 call came in as assault with a deadly weapon. Detectives treating case as suspicious death investigation @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/zT5ikkK1lp — Brendan King CBS 6 (@ImBrendanKing) May 3, 2018