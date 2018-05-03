‘Origami in the Garden’ is now open at Lewis Ginter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Kristin Thoroman, Exhibitions Manager with Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden shared a preview of the spring exhibits coming to life at the garden. Origami in the Garden features metal sculptures based on origami designs. There are more than 21 sculptures arranged throughout the garden in 16 vignettes.



A Million Blooms runs through June 1. Origami in the Garden runs through September 30.

Spring PlanFest: May 4 & 5 featuring more than 40 vendors.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is open daily 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

For all the details, visit: www.lewisginter.org

