Suspect in custody after 1 person shot at Opry Mills Mall in Tenn.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Metro Police said one person was shot inside Opry Mills Mall after a dispute, WSMV reported.

Police said the suspected shooter is in custody. No additional threat is known.

The Nashville Fire Department tweeted that one victim was transported to Skyline Medical Center.

Police are sweeping the mall as a precaution.

Police are in the process of evacuating the mall.

Police are blocking traffic from entering the mall area.

The ATF has responded to the scene as part of the investigation.

Metro Schools said three students were still inside the Academy at Opry Mills at the time of the shooting. Those students were evacuated to McGavock High. Three nearby elementary schools, Two Rivers, Pennington and McGavock, were placed on lockout due to the active shooting situation..