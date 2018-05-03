Neighbor finds man shot to death on Petersburg porch

Jon Burkett will have more details on how the victim was found on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

PETERSBURG, Va. — Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found shot to death on a Petersburg porch Thursday morning.

A neighbor tells Crime Insider Jon Burkett that he heard gunshots Wednesday night, but didn’t see anything out of the ordinary. When he checked again Thursday morning, he discovered a man shot to death on a porch.

At approximately 8:25 a.m., police were called to the 100 block of St. Matthew Street.

Upon arrival, police found a deceased adult male with multiple gunshot wounds. The name of the victim is being withheld at this time pending the notification of next of kin.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect at this time, only saying this is an active investigation.

If you have any information or believe that you heard or saw anything in the area, you are asked to contact Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.