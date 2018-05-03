× ‘Red, White, and Lights’ July 4 celebration moved to Dorey Park

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Look out Varina… the Richmond Symphony is coming your way. Henrico County Recreation and Parks’ annual Red, White, and Lights is moving to Dorey Park this July 4.

“The free event begins at 5 p.m. and will feature the Richmond Symphony, family activities, musical entertainment, and a fireworks and laser-light show finale,” Henrico County Recreation and Parks Pam Kempf said. “Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs and arrive early to fully enjoy the event. Children and their families will enjoy contests and games, inflatables, an obstacle course, airbrush tattoos, Jonathan Austin, Miss Sheri the Clown, and Uncle Sam on Stilts, all in the Family Fun Zone from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.”

Kempf said the July 4th event will move from Meadow Farm Museum at Crump Park in Glen Allen to Dorey Park in Varina in an effort to expose new community of people to both the event and the Richmond Symphony.

“The symphony will perform under ‘The Big Tent,’ a state-of-the-art mobile stage that allows the orchestra to take its music out into the local communities,” she said.

The Afro-funk jazz group Plunky & Oneness is scheduled to perform at 6 p.m.

The Richmond Symphony will begin at 8 p.m.