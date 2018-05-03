Arts in the Park in back for the 47th year!

RICHMOND, Va - Paige Quilter a volunteer with Arts in the Park stopped by the studio to talk about the 47th annual show. More than 450 artists from around the Unites States gather in Byrd Park to display everything from fine art to classic and contemporary paintings. The entire show is put together by the Carillon Civic Association and run by neighbor volunteers.

The 47th annual Arts in the Park will be Saturday, May 5th from 11am to 6pm and Sunday, May 6th from 11am to 5pm at The Carillon in Byrd Park.

You can find out more information at www.richmondartsinthepark.com