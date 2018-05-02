Woman accused of stealing $250 worth of items from Midlothian Walmart

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman accused of stealing more than $200 worth of items from a Midlothian Walmart.

The crime occurred on March 8 at the Walmart Supercenter at 900 Walmart Way in Midlothian, according to Sgt. Rollins with Chesterfield Police.

The female larceny suspect is accused of filling her cart with $259 worth of items and loading those items inside a Toyota SUV with VA tag VKK4560.

If you have information that could help investigators, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-0660 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.