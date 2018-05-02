× Dad reported missing in Chesterfield: ‘We want him home safe’

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police have asked for help finding a missing Chesterfield father.

David O’Dell, 33, was last seen Sunday night, according to his wife Leslie.

“He spoke to a relative via phone at about 6 p.m. on April 29, and said he was leaving his residence to visit a friend,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “When O’Dell had not returned home by about 5:30 p.m. on April 30, his family contacted police,” ”

O’Dell was described as a white male, about 6 feet 4 inches tall and 240 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair. He left his residence in a silver 2009 Toyota Scion bearing Virginia license plates XDL-1150.

“We just miss him and want him home safe,” his wife said.

O’Dell has two daughters.

Anyone with information about O’Dell should contact the Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.