Virginia man accused of punching bus driver in the face after missing the bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. – An Alexandria man has been arrested after police say he punched a female bus driver in the face after he missed the bus at the Braddock Road Metrorail Station.

The alleged incident occurred shortly before midnight Wednesday, April 25.

Police say Michael S. Powell, Jr., 27, missed the bus at the Braddock Road Metrorail Station, then took the metro train to catch up to the bus and confront the bus driver at the Huntington Station.

When he caught up to the bus he missed, police say he got on the bus, confronted the driver and punched her in the face, causing her to crack a tooth.

Powell is also accused of assaulting a passenger as he attempted to exit the bus after the attack. Both victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Metro Transit Police used video footage from aboard the bus to identify Powell. He was arrested by MTPD officers without incident on Tuesday.

Powell has been charged with felony malicious bodily injury, and misdemeanor assault and battery. He will be arraigned in Fairfax County Circuit Court.