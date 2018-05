× Richmond firefighters battle Northside house fire

RICHMOND, Va – Richmond firefighters responded to an early morning house fire on the city’s Northside Tuesday morning.

Fire crews originally responded for a porch fire at the home on Maryland ave just before 3:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found the flames extended to the inside of the first floor of the home.

Firefighters searched the home but determined it was vacant.

Investigators are now trying to determine what started the blaze.