Police: Man arrested after injuring himself during attempted burglary

RICHMOND, Va. – An Amelia man has been arrested after police say he injured himself during a burglary attempt on Richmond’s Southside.

Police say on April 26 at approximately 11:55 p.m., officers were called to the 2700 block of Haden Avenue for a report of a possible assault.

The incident occurred when the female victim witnessed a male suspect, identified as Hakeem R. Herbert, 26, attempting to open a door of her residence.

Police say the woman noticed he was injured.

The suspect told the woman to call an ambulance, not police.

When police arrived at the scene, Herbert allegedly told officers he was attacked.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect received his injury while trying to forcibly gain access into the residence, according to police.

Herbert, of the 10200 block of Misty Oak Lane, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was later released into police custody and charged with burglary with the intent to commit a larceny.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Second Precinct Detective Matthew Segal at (804) 646-8171 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.