× FBI offers $5,000 reward in search for masked West End gunman

RICHMOND, Va. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has asked for help identifying a man who robbed the Park Sterling Bank, along the 7100 block of Three Chopt Road, near the West End border of Richmond and Henrico County.

“During the course of the robbery, the subject brandished a firearm while demanding money from the victim tellers,” an FBI spokesperson said about the April 18 robbery.

Investigators described the gunman as a 5’8″ to 6′ tall black man, approximately 180 to 200 pounds, and 30 to 40 years old.

“[He] was last seen wearing a black ski mask, a (construction style) yellow-reflective full body suit with a hood, black sneakers and black gloves,” investigators said. “The Richmond Division of the FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for this crime.”

Anyone with information was asked to call the FBI’s Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force at 804-261-1044.

Park Sterling Bank officially became South State Bank the day after the robbery, according to the FBI.