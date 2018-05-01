Police need help solving ‘Hot & Ready Holdup’
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a Little Caesars in Henrico County.
The crime was recorded on store security cameras, at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday, April 30, at the Little Caesars along the 4000 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike.
The suspect, believed to be in his 40s or 50s, was last seen driving a dark Jeep Liberty, according to police.
Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000.
37.582159 -77.394169