How does trauma impact addiction in adult corrections?

RICHMOND, Va - There is an alarming trend in America when it comes to opioid addiction. Dr. Allison Jackson, with Integration Solutions and Chesterfield County Sheriff, Karl Leonard shared about the crisis. Intergration Solutions is hosting a full day workshop that addresses the question, What lies underneath opioid addiction, criminal behavior and recovery in adult corrections?

The Full-day Workshop is Thurs., May 17 at Trinity Life Center, 3601 Dill Road in Richmond.

For More Information: www.integrationsolutions.org (804) 205-4461.

