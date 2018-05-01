Henrico schools smash record, donate 8,700 denim items to Goodwill

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Public Schools students, parents, and staff members donated denim to make a difference. The community collected more than 8,700 denim items and donated the items to Goodwill of Central and Coastal Virginia. The record-setting collection surpassed last year’s Denim Drive collection by 2,000 items.

“We are incredibly humbled by the amount of participation in this year’s event,” Goodwill’s donation development manager for Central Virginia Russ Rainer said. “This year we saw different schools in each school level’s top three spots, which shows an increased involvement and awareness of this event and Goodwill’s mission to help job seekers facing challenges to work.”

The top three Henrico elementary schools were:

Springfield Park (1,705 items)

Echo Lake (1,580 items)

Twin Hickory (723 items)

The top three middle schools were:

Holman (891 items)

Tuckahoe (683 items)

John Rolfe (462 items)

The top three high schools were:

Henrico (272 items)

Douglas Freeman (245 items)

Hermitage (135 items)

Springfield Park Elementary School was awarded “Grand Champion” of the event.

“This victory is wonderful for our students and shows the dedication of our families for supporting our school activities,” Springfield Park Elementary School’s associate principal Lisa Anderson said. “It’s a great way to bring the community together and teach students the importance of sustainability and recycling. We just don’t throw things away. They could be used for another purpose.”

The Denim Drive started in Henrico Schools this Spring and moved to Regency Mall in April.

“Regency is proud to provide a centralized venue for the 2018 Denim Drive,” Regency’s marketing director Julie Gordon said. “Each year, the contest gets more competitive and we love hearing the creative ways each of the Henrico County schools collected their donations.”