FBI reveals $1.2M lost in Colonial Heights skimming scam

RICHMOND, Va. – An Alexandria man pleaded guilty to bank fraud in connection with a $1.2 million ATM skimming and cloned card scheme that affected customers in Colonial Heights.

Roberto De Miranda Martinez, 43, was apprehended in the process of installing a card reading ATM skimming device and camera on an ATM in Colonial Heights, according to court documents.

In skimming schemes, the reader picks up data from bank customers using the ATM and then the perpetrators use the data to clone duplicate cards to obtain funds from the customer’s account. An FBI investigation has uncovered approximately $1.2 million in losses from the scheme.

De Miranda Martinez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and bank fraud. He faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison when sentenced on August 1. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties.