× Convicted felon sentenced to 5 years in prison for drugs, firearm charge

RICHMOND, Va. – A Richmond man was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison for possession of a firearm and possession of over a kilogram of marijuana.

Timothy Carrington, 57, who was previously a convicted felon, was arrested on Oct. 18, 2017, after police responded to his apartment in the 1300 block of Coalter Street for a drug distribution complaint.

Police say Carrington admitted that he had a small amount of marijuana on him. The 57-year-old was arrested, and officers obtained a search warrant for his apartment.

After executing the warrant, officers found a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, 1.1 kilograms of marijuana, $165,052 in cash, multiple vacuum sealers, digital scales, and drug packaging materials.

Carrington was a Mosby Court drug dealer, according to prosecutors.