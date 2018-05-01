× Sheriff chastises mom for selling pills out of her minivan

CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia mother was arrested for selling pills out of her minivan, according to the Culpeper Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives received a tip that Christina Rowe, 35, was illegally selling Adderall.

“Detectives made contact with Rowe, who agreed to sell pills to an undercover officer,” a Culpeper Sheriff’s spokesperson said. “Rowe was met in the evening of April 30, 2018, by members of the Culpeper Sheriff’s Office at a pre-determined location and she was taken into custody.”

Investigators noted that during the arrest, Rowe had two young children with her in the vehicle.

“This is another sad example of how kids are impacted by illegal narcotics,” Culpeper Sheriff Scott Jenkins said. “The trauma of seeing their mother arrested will leave a lasting mark on these children and is always something we wish we could avoid.”

Rowe, of Culpeper, was charged with Possession of a Schedule II Narcotic with the Intent to Distribute and two counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile. She was held at the Culpeper County Jail.