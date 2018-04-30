× GRTC Pulse to launch June 24

RICHMOND, Va. — The wait is soon over. Four years after it was first announced, a rapid transit bus — known as GRTC Pulse — will debut on Broad Street. GRTC announce Pulse will open to the public Sunday June 24, 2018.

“We are excited to see this project connect residents, workers and visitors in our city,” Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said. “One quarter of the city’s population and two thirds of all jobs in Richmond are within a half mile of the Pulse. This new service, when integrated with our new Richmond Transit Network Plan, can become the transit heartbeat of our thriving city.”

GRTC Pulse runs a 7.6-mile route along Broad Street and Main Street, from Rocketts Landing in Richmond to Willow Lawn in Henrico County.

A ticket to ride the Pulse will cost $1.50 per ride — the same as regular GRTC local routes. A reduced price of $0.75 per ride is also available for some riders. Click here for more information.

Prior to the official launch, GRTC will continue testing and practicing the system.

“Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians are encouraged to pay close attention to traffic signage, lane markings and signalization. Please note there may be new travel patterns in place,” a GRTC spokesperson said. “For everyone’s safety, please do not drive, bike, walk, or skateboard in Bus Only lanes.”

There are some exceptions to that rule:

Bicyclists are welcome to use the Downtown Bus Only lanes between 4th and 14th Sts., and drivers are permitted to make right-turns from these Downtown Bus Only lanes. Please yield to pedestrians in crosswalks. Pedestrians, please do not walk down the median; use sidewalks and marked crosswalks. Remain alert for Pulse buses and bus movements that may be different from neighboring lanes.