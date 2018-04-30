Enjoy This Recipe From Under The Tuscan Sun

RICHMOND, Va – Richmond cookbook author Keyshia Moore made a delicious Tuscan Shrimp entrée. You can find more recipes from Keyshia at https://www.facebook.com/pages/CreatingLike-Keyshia/284681678391232. Keyshia will appearance on May 5th at the Grand Lamb Cookoff..2210 Fairgrounds Road in West Friendship, MD from 8:30am – 6pm

Ingredients

1 tablespoon butter

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined

1/2 cup grape tomatoes, cut in half

Salt

Pepper

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1/4 cup parmesan cheese, shredded

1/4 cup fresh parsley

1 cup baby spinach

In a large frying pan, melt butter add garlic. Saute until translucent. Add shrimp and saute for about 2 minutes. Remove the shrimp from pan. Set the shrimp aside. Add tomatoes, salt, pepper and heavy cream. Bring to a simmer. Add parmesan cheese, lower heat. Simmer for about 2 more minutes. Add parsley, spinach and shrimp. Mix everything together. Serve on a bed of rice or noodles.