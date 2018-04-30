Fire reported inside Amazon fulfillment center

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — Multiple fire crews have responded to a fire reported inside the Amazon fulfillment center in Dinwiddie County, according to CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil.

While no smoke was visible outside the massive building, Covil was told crews from Dinwiddie, Petersburg, Colonial Heights, and Chesterfield were working to contain a fire inside the center.

The building has been evacuated, Covil reported.

No word yet if anyone was injured in the fire which was reported around 10 a.m.

