Group celebrates men of color in medicine

RICHMOND, Va. -- One VCU advisor came up with a plan that aimed to encourage more black men to seek a career in the medical field.

Henry Lewis came up with the Black Men and Medicine group nearly three years ago.

Since then the campaign has grown into a student-led organization at VCU with the aim of showing other young professional black men that there is a place for them in the medical field.

Saturday night the group gathered for a black tie event to honor the students and their achievements in pre-health sciences.

Zarron Moses, one of the group’s board members, said the organizations is important for the community.

“The amount of unrepresented minorities in medicine is so staggering low and it has been dropping since the about 1978, and just with those numbers we wanted to do something to empower the college level kids,” Moses said.

Members of the organization also said the community support the group provides helps them in school.

A sister organization has grown from the original organization.

