From frosty temps to summer heat, all in one week

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front passed through the Commonwealth early Sunday morning. While highs were near 80° Saturday, highs will only be in the 60s Sunday.

We have one more chilly night to get through, as lows dip into the 30s heading into daybreak Monday. Some frost is possible where winds go calm.

Temperatures will rebound back into the 70s for the metro Monday afternoon.



Southwesterly winds will boost highs into the lower 80s Tuesday.

The warmth will continue to build Wednesday with highs well into the 80s.

Summer-like heat will be around on Thursday with highs near 90°. Humidity levels will rise slightly as well.

It will still be quite warm on Friday. A cold front will bring the chance of a few showers Friday night into Saturday morning, and cause temperatures to drop a bit for next weekend. The highs should still remain a bit above normal.

