Randolph Macon’s Baseball & Softball Teams making national noise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ashland, VA - The Randolph Macon Baseball and Softball teams have put together two special seasons. They both have made school history; their senior class have won more games over a four year period than any other class before them. The women set a new school record for most wins in a season.

While they were making school history, they also made some national news. Randolph-Macon is one of only two schools in the country, at any level to have both teams ranked in the top five nationally.

We caught up with both teams prior to their weekend games as they reflect on a unique accomplishment.