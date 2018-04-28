Kyle Lauletta drafted by the N.Y. Giants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Richmond, VA - Kyle Lauletta is one step closer to realizing his dream. The former Richmond Spiders standout quarterback was drafted by the New York Giants in the fourth round of this year's NFL Draft. He is the highest Spider drafted in 36 years when Harry Knight was taken in the ninth round and the first Richmond player to be selected since 2013.

Lauletta threw for almost 3,800 yards with 26 touchdowns to only 12 interceptions en route to being named CAA Offensive Player of the Year. He finished as the Spiders all time leading passer and is only the fourth quarterback in CAA history to throw for over 10,000 yards. Lauletta was a second team All-American, a finalist for the Dudley Award and was the Reese's Senior Bowl Most Outstanding Player. He threw for almost 200 yards along with two touchdowns in that game.