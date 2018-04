RICHMOND, Va – Bestselling romance writers Cathy Maxwell & Geri Krotow are part of a special reading at “A Romance Yarn Reading Salon” that will also feature Virginia-based author Jessica Ruddick. The event is happening Friday, April 27th at 7pm in Midlothian. This popular event is sold out, but there is a waiting list.

For more information on this popular authors visit their websites at www.cathymaxwell.com andwww.gerikrotow.com