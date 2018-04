Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Firefighters battled a fire that damaged a three-story home in Hanover County Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to the house, along the 10100 block of East Patrick Henry Road, around 3:30 a.m.

Crews were able to put out the fire at little after 4 a.m.

The house, according to firefighters, had been abandoned and no injuries were reported in the fire.

Investigators are trying to determine the fire's cause.

The house was considered a total loss.

