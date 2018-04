RICHMOND, Va – Stephen Barnard from Keswick Vineyards in Charlottesville made his debut appearance on our LIVE show and prepared a gourmet mushroom risotto w/ parmesan and chives creation.

Keswick Vineyards is a part of the Taste of Monticello Wine Trail Festival that begins Monday, May 7th through Saturday, May 12. You can get information about all of the events and buy tickets atwww.monticellowinetrailfestival.com