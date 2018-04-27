× Henrico driver killed on I-64

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 early Friday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

“The crash occurred at approximately 12:16 a.m., Friday (April 27), when a box truck traveling west on Interstate 64 ran off the highway and overturned. The crash occurred at the 127 mile marker,” Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller said. “The driver, Kevin T. White, 43, of Henrico, Va., did not survive the crash.”

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.