Man arrested for Richmond strip club murder

RICHMOND, Va. — A Mineral man was arrested and charged with murder following a fatal shooting at Richmond strip club.

Darrell K. Daniel, 30, of Mineral, turned himself in to police three days after the March 14 shooting at CandyBar.

“At approximately 1:09 a.m. on Wednesday, March 14, officers were called to a business in the 3900 block of Hull Street Road for the report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found two males in the parking lot who had suffered apparent gunshot wounds,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “The victims were transported to local hospitals. Timothy Vest, 33, of Blue Ridge Avenue, succumbed to his injury at the hospital. The other male’s injury was not considered life threatening. Later, a third male transported himself to a local hospital with a gunshot wound which he reported occurred at the scene. The injury was not considered life threatening.”

In addition to the murder charge, Daniel was also charged with aggravated malicious shooting, malicious wounding, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police have not yet discussed a motive in the crime.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.

