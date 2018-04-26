We get *Fired Up on #IllegalThursday

RICHMOND, Va – Richmond caterer “Big Herm” Baskerville helped us kick off the “Virginia This Morning” grilling season by making his tasty Spicy Grilled Thai Pork. You can see more of Big Herm’s dishes at Big Herm’s Kitchen at 315 N 2nd St. in Richmond or at http://www.bighermscatering.com/

BIG HERM’S SPICY GRILLED THAI PORK

Ingredients:

6 cloves garlic, finely chopped

½ cup cilantro, finely chopped

4 tablespoons fish sauce

1 tablespoon soy sauce

½ cup coconut milk

½ cup olive oil

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1⁄2 teaspoon white pepper

1 lb thinly sliced pork tenderloin

Sauce:

1 tablespoon fish sauce

2 limes juiced

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon chili powder

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 tablespoon sugar

2 tablespoons cilantro leaves, chopped

Directions:

Marinade:

Combine everything except for the pork.

Whisk together well.

Add the pork and let sit for at least 30 minutes

Best results is marinating overnight.

Sauce:

Mix everything together. Place in individual small bowls.

Grill:

Cook both sides of marinated pork evenly. 3-4 minutes each side.

Remove from grill. Let cool down.

Place thinly slice pieces on top of Salad or sandwich.

Drizzle sauce on top.