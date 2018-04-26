Richmond boy shot at as thieves try to steal his dirt bike: ‘We are scared’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond teen robbed at gunpoint Wednesday said he feels lucky to be alive.

After the gunmen tried stealing his bike, the 14-year-old boy said the group tried to kill him.

The youngster said he was trying to get his dirt bike home when three other teens dressed in black, told him to give it up.

In the darkness on Cliff Avenue Wednesday night, that boy heard, "Give me that bike, lil’ ****!” followed by gunshots.

"I was on the street and they were hiding behind the tree,” he said.

He said the bullets came from a field behind him. At least five shots rang out, and he said he lay beside his mom’s SUV so he wouldn't get hit.

“Three bullet holes in my vehicle and the windows shattered,” Christie Thigpen said.

Thigpen said her knees buckled after getting a call from neighbors that her son was shot at and the gunmen tried to steal his dirt bike.

"It’s hard for us to sleep in our house because we are scared," Thigpen said.

Thigpen’s husband, Billy, was shot to death in Highland Park in 2006 by former Richmond Police Officer Everett Woolums following a police chase and altercation.

Thigpen said that while there is always hesitation to call for help, but she was glad officers were there Wednesday and wants them to find the teenage gunmen fast.

"They know where we live,” said Thigpen. “It’s hard to feel safe."

With shattered glass and remnants of a bullet inside her SUV, Thigpen said she was thankful she did not wake up Thursday like she did 12 years ago. The Wednesday night violence brought to light a haunting past.

"We just can't get away from it," she said.

Crime Insider sources told reporter Jon Burkett officers have good information and believe the suspect teens are John Marshall High School students.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com. You can also submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

