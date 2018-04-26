Driver charged after pineapple truck overturns, spills fruit on I-85

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — A tractor-trailer driver was charged with reckless driving and failure to control after his big rig — carrying 30,000 pounds of pineapple — crashed on Interstate 85. The crash and subsequent clean-up closed southbound lanes of I-85, near the Boydton Plank Road exit in Dinwiddie, for hours Thursday morning.

The left lane reopened at about 8 a.m.

The crash was reported at about 4:30 a.m.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported in this accident.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.