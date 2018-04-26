× Metropolitan Habitat for Humanity opens Chesterfield ReStore

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Metropolitan Habitat for Humanity opens its second restore Saturday, April 28th, The new location is in Chesterfield, the Richmond store is on Roane Street. Habitat ReStore is a home improvement store and resale center that sells donated new and gently used furniture, home accessories, building materials and appliances at a fraction of the retail price. Habitat for Humanity uses funds raised by its ReStores to help build, rehabilitate and repair more homes in partnership with low-income families.

The grand opening celebration on Saturday, April 28 will feature food trucks, entertainment, children’s activities, door-buster prizes and special guests from Richmond’s Mix 98.1 FM radio station, from 10am to 7pm. The new location at 1201 Mall Drive is adjacent to the Chesterfield Towne Center. For details visit https://www.richmondhabitat.org/restore/.