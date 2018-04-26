Man arrested in stabbing, hit-and-run outside West End restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Henrico Police have arrested a man accused of stabbing a victim and striking a pedestrian during a hit-and-run in the Far West End early Thursday morning.

Police responded to a call for a pedestrian struck by a car outside of Daddio's Grille, along the 12300 block of Gayton Road.

Upon arrival, officers were notified that another person had been stabbed by the person driving the vehicle that struck the pedestrian.

Officers identified Fleetwood Moore Jr. as the suspect and located him in the area a short time later. Moore was arrested and charged with two counts of malicious wounding and hit-and-run.

Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

