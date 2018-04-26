GMU student charged in LSD death; fraternity cheating probe opened

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFAX, Va. – A George Mason University student was charged with distributing the LSD a fellow student took before plunging to his death, and a possible cheating scandal was uncovered during the death investigation, according to reports from affiliate WUSA9.

Tristan Tanner Medina,19, died Sept. 30, 2017, after jumping or falling out of a fifth-floor window of a residence hall while under the influence of LSD, court documents indicate.

Alejandro Porrata, 19, of Annandale, Va., was indicted in January by a grand jury after Medina's death, according to the Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney.

Both Medina and Porrata were members of the fraternity Sigma Alpha Epsilon, which has been temporarily suspended from GMU after a university probe around Medina’s death.

During the course of the death investigation, WUSA9 reports that stolen exams which implicated the fraternity’s involvement were allegedly found on Medina's computer.

The SAE fraternity remains temporarily suspended from campus as the investigation continues, according to GMU spokesman Michael Sandler.

The warrants said there was communication about "test banks" between SAE leaders.

The search warrant documents alleged conversations between students; "Yo, (name) how can I get one of the tests from our test bank?"

GMU spokesman Sandler shared the following statement to WUSA9 on Wednesday: