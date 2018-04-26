Cool Cocktails from The Daily

RICHMOND, Va – Jimi Foster, General Manager of The Daily Kitchen and Bar mixed up two refreshing summer cocktails LIVE in our studio today. He showed us the “Garden Margarita” and the “Takes Two to Mango”. You can find more information about The Daily by visiting https://thedailykitchenandbar.com/

Takes Two to Mango

1 oz mango puree

1 oz coconut cream

1 oz rice milk

1.5 oz silver fox vodka

1 oz mekhong taste of thailand (rice rum)

1 dash Bittermans eukaleme tiki bitters

Shake and strain into collins glass over ice. Garnish with lime wheel and pineapple leaf.

Garden Margarita

Muddle-

1 cucumber slice

1 lime wedge

Pinch of mint

1 dash Bittermans celery shrub

Add-

1.5 oz Lunazul Reposado tequila or Crema del Maguey mezcal

1.25 oz fresh squeezed lime juice

1.25 oz simple syrup

Shake and strain into old fashioned glass over ice. Garnish with cucumber slice and mint leaf