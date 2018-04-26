Neighbor calls 911 after seeing smoke come from Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Fire officials are investigating a house fire in the Bon Air area of Chesterfield County Thursday morning.
Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesperson Lt. Jason Elmore said a neighbor called 911 after seeing smoke coming from a vacant home in the 2300 block of Haverford Circle.
The fire is believed to have started in an upstairs bedroom, according to Lt. Elmore. He added that the fire caused moderate damage to that room and smoke damage throughout home.
No one was hurt in the fire.
The homeowner tells CBS 6 that she had recently sold the vacant home.
Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of the fire.
This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.