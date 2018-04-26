× Callers from around the world ring shelter to adopt now-famous dog duo

RICHMOND, Va. – Blue Dozer and OJ, an unlikely canine duo whose story started in Richmond, have fetched international attention – especially after a failed adoption.

Staff at the Richmond Animal Care and Control municipal shelter have been fielding calls about the dogs from all over the nation, even Canada and the United Kingdom.

They duo have spent the past three years working in tandem – six-year-old Blue Dozer makes the path and 12-year-old, blind OJ follows in his shadow. They’re a bonded pair who had to be adopted together after their original owner surrendered them, facing housing problems.

The odd couple were adopted Sunday. Then on Tuesday, OJ was surrendered, but the adopter (whose identity won’t be disclosed) kept Blue Dozer.

RACC outreach coordinator Robin Young said they met with her and thought they had made a successful adoption.

Just two days later, a volunteer alerted them to a Facebook post by Shenandoah Valley Animal Services. A blind dachshund had just been put up for adoption there.

“Physically, I was sick to my stomach,” Young said. “When we saw that, we went into recovery mode and we got to get these two dogs back together.”

The microchip was traced back to the owner and RACC confirmed it was OJ.

“She wanted to give up the dog because it was biting and nipping, which sadly is to be expected with a blind older dog, that`s in a new home,” Young said.

RACC convinced the adopter to hand over Blue Dozer and they drove 100 miles away to get the two back together.

Less than 24 hours after their return to Richmond, Blue Dozer came up to a reporter with his tail wagging. OJ stayed right by his side.

“They`re happy. They`re here at the shelter,” Young said. “They`re back to their normal selves.”

The shelter said they won’t be doing anything with OJ and Blue Dozer for the next few days other than letting them recover — snuggle and eat.